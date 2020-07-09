Correction: Virus Outbreak-Egypt-Silencing Critics story

In a story July 6, 2020, about Egyptian doctors being arrested and silenced during the pandemic, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Egypt’s Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly criticized doctors’ “negligence and mismanagement” for endangering citizens’ health. He said “absenteeism and lack of compliance” on the part of doctors in some provinces was a contributing factor in the recent spike coronavirus deaths. In the same briefing, he also praised medical teams for their “exceptional effort” in fighting the virus.