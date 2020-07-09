Chicago alderman: Gangs trying to intimidate me with bricks

CHICAGO (AP) — A member of the Chicago City Council says bricks were thrown through a window at his home as retaliation for his criticism of gangs. Alderman Raymond Lopez says a neighbor’s garage on the city’s Southwest Side was also set on fire early Thursday. Lopez says he won’t be swayed by “gang intimidation.” Police confirmed the damage. Lopez says the attack occurred after he recently warned a building owner of a city ordinance that holds landlords responsible for illegal activities. He says the property is a “known gang building.”