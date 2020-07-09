Charges announced in two Rockford murder cases; 9 people face various charges

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office announced on Thursday charges against multiple people believed to be connected to various crimes, including two murders.

Donterrius Barnett, 35

Barnett faces a murder charge after an incident back in June 2017 when Rockford Police responded to the 900 block of Kent Street and found Jamie Rogers, 16, laying in an alley after being shot in the head. Police say Rogers and Barnett had a friendship.

Barnett is charged with first degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He could face up to 60 years in prison. His bond is set at $1 million and he's currently in a Florida county jail on unrelated charges.

Jayviea Goldsmith, 22

Goldsmith was charged with a drug-related 2019 homicide.

Rockford Police were called to the 1700 block of 16th Avenue for a death investigation and found Timothy Stearns, 31, unresponsive.

Stearns was pronounced dead and the cause of death was determined to be affects of acetylfentanyl and fentanyl.

Goldsmith is charged with drug-induced homicide, delivery of a controlled substance and concealment of a homicidal death. A $1 million warrant is issued for Goldsmith.

Michael Leflore, 32

Leflore is charged with a 2020 drug-related homicide in Rockford.

This occurred in the 300 block of Forest Avenue involving a drug overdose of Kaja Threadgill, 28, who was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the hospital. The cause of death were affects of cocaine and fentanyl. Investigators determined Leflore as the suspect.

Leflore was charged with drug-induced homicide and delivery of a controlled substance with a warrant of $500,000.

Melissa Blake, 27

Blake has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after police responded to shots fired in the 1400 block of W. Jefferson St. in May 2020 and officers found a weapon inside of a vehicle. A $50,000 warrant has been issued.

Darion Gulley, 28

Gulley is charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon after shots fired in the area of 1400 W. Jefferson St. in May 2020.

A $250,000 warrant is set for Gulley.

Orentho Hurd, 25

Hurd faces a charge for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon after shots fired report in May 2020 around the 1400 block of W. Jefferson St. Hurd's warrant is issued for $100,000.

Dairris Coleman, 27

Coleman faces two counts of charges for armed habitual criminal and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in connection to shots fired in the area of 1400 W. Jefferson St. in May 2020. A $500,000 warrant is issued for Coleman.

Rayshawn Montgomery, 26

Montgomery is charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon involving shots fired around the 1400 block of W. Jefferson St. Montgomery has a warrant of $100,000.

Demetrius Shivers, 25

Shivers is charged in connection with a murder back in May 2020.

Police were alerted of shots fired in the area of the 1400 block of W. Jefferson St. and officers found Phillip Dean Trammell, 24, lying in the street after being shot.

An investigation led police to connect Shivers as the suspect. He is charged with first degree murder and unlawful use of weapon. He could face up to 60 years in prison.