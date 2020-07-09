5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. The push to reopen U.S. schools this fall could mean keeping high-risk spots like bars and gyms closed. The Supreme Court is expected to rule on whether Congress and the Manhattan district attorney can see President Donald Trump’s taxes and other financial records that the president has fought to keep private. The Pentagon’s top leaders are going before Congress to face a long list of controversies, including their differences with Trump over the handling of protests near the White House last month.