US consumers reduced their borrowing by $18.3 billion in May

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumers reduced their borrowing for a third straight month May as the millions of jobs lost because of the coronavirus pandemic made households less eager to take on new debt. The Federal Reserve reported Wednesday that consumer borrowing declined by $18.3 billion in May, a drop of 5.3%. Borrowing had fallen by 4.5% in March and then plunged 20.1% in April. That was the biggest one-month decline in percentage terms since the end of World War II. Borrowing in the category that covers credit card debt fell $24.3 billion following April’s record $58.2 billion decline.