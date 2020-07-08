UN Council rejects Russia bid to limit Syrian aid deliveries

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has overwhelmingly rejected a Russian resolution that would have cut back the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria’s mainly rebel-held northwest to just one crossing point from Turkey. The resolution needed a minimum of nine “yes” votes in the 15-member council but in Wednesday’s voting it got support from only four countries — Russia, China, Vietnam and South Africa. Russia is Syria’s closest ally and it circulated the draft resolution after it vetoed a German-Belgian proposal to maintain aid deliveries through two border crossing points. The U.N. mandate for cross-border aid deliveries expires Friday and a new attempt is expected.