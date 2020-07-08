Turkey: Rescuers find wreck of missing migrant boat in lake

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish search-and-rescue teams have located the wreck of a boat that was reported missing in a lake in eastern Turkey with up to 60 migrants on board. The boat went down in stormy weather in Lake Van on June 27. Authorities estimated the boat was carrying between 55 and 60 migrants when it sank. A total of 13 bodies have been found so far. Search teams using underwater imaging devices, located the wreck 350 feet deep inside the lake Wednesday. The regional governor’s office also said that an effort was underway to recover the wreckage and bodies that may be inside.