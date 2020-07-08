Toyota Terrace opens up at Skybox in Loves Park

LOVES PARK (WREX) -- A new outdoor dining area creates a new space and partnership for the Rockford Park District.

The Toyota Terrace is officially open at Skybox at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two. The remodeled patio area is made possible through a partnership with Anderson Toyota, Chicago Region Toyota Dealers Association and Rockford Park District.

The patio features outdoor furniture, a new awning and Toyota vehicles.

"We have an amazing opportunity where Toyota can showcase their great inventory of vehicles to a captive audience of millions of people that come here every year, and because of that, an opportunity for the park district to get some help with some revenue to be able to enhance the experience for visitors that come up to Skybox," said Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine.

“Anderson Toyota is very excited to join hands with the Rockford Park District to help support such a wonderful venue in our great community,” said Rick Stout, General Manager of Anderson Toyota in a news release.

Toyota Terrace will be open on Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from noon until 10 p.m through the month of July. The terrace will overlook 26 soccer fields.