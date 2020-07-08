Suicide attack, roadside bomb kill 6 police in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a suicide truck bomber has targeted a police district headquarters in southern Kandahar province, killing three officers and wounding 14 people, both civilians and policemen. Meahwhile, a roadside bombing killed a district police chief and his two bodyguards in eastern Ghazni province. The Taliban claimed responsibility for both attacks. The Taliban and the Afghan government forces have been trading blame over the recent surge in attacks across the country — even as peace efforts press on to try and bring about the start of a direct peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.