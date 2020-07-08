Stephenson County to offer more COVID-19

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — The Stephenson County Health Department and Freeport Health Network are teaming up to offer more COVID-19 testing to those 18 and older.



The testing will be at two locations.



Aquin High School will host testing on Tuesday. The next testing day will be on July 28th at Taylor Park School.



Both sessions will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m.



No appointment or healthcare referral is needed. It is a first come, first served basis. You must bring a valid photo ID and wear a mask.