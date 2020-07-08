Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 4:24 PM CDT until WED 5:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Rock Island County in northwestern Illinois…

Southwestern Whiteside County in northwestern Illinois…

Northeastern Henry County in northwestern Illinois…

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 424 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of

Erie, or 17 miles east of East Moline, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Geneseo, Erie, Atkinson, Annawan, Hooppole, Osborn, Hillsdale,

Portland Corners, Spring Hill, Shady Beach and Joslin.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 13 and 32.

Interstate 88 between mile markers 4 and 19.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH