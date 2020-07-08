Serbia sends mixed signals on virus lockdown after clashes

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president is sending mixed signals on his plans to reinstate a coronavirus lockdown in Belgrade after thousands protested the move. President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday appeared to backtrack on his lockdown measures that were to take effect during the coming weekend. Chaos erupted late Tuesday as thousands of protesters fought running battles with police and tried to storm parliament building in Belgrade after Vucic announced that a weekend curfew will be reintroduced after a reported highest single-day death toll in the Balkan country. Many blame the autocratic Serbian leader of contributing to the spike in deaths and new cases after he lifted the previous lockdown to hold June 21 parliamentary elections. He has denied those claims.