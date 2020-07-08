Rockford homeless shelters are concerned for people trying to cool off

ROCKFORD (WREX) — These hot days and COVID-19 are putting people, especially the homeless, in sticky situations. That's because the city of Rockford says it doesn't have cooling centers available so far this summer and other options are limited.

Summer comes in a package deal. The season brings heat and humidity along with it.

"With this heat that's happening, I mean just walking outside it takes your breath away," said Rockford Rescue Mission Director of Marketing and Communications Crystal Savage.

Normally Rockford homeless shelters would be able to serve hundreds of people needing to cool off. But working under COVID-19 guidelines is cutting that number by more than half.

"Having that restriction that we're not able to take any new individuals in is just so hard. Usually, at this point in time in the year we have about 180 people sleeping at the mission. Right now, we have a little over 70 that are sleeping here," said Savage.

The Rockford Rescue Mission says the summer is usually its busiest season.

"Because a lot of times we are seeing that landlords are turning off utilities in the summer where they can't in the winter. So our beds are usually full in the summer and we have mats on the floor," said Savage.

"Keeping hydrated, avoiding the heat exhaustion that can come about from being out in the heat and especially those who are walking great distances. I think it's just as necessary during that inclement weather of heat as it is in inclement weather of cold," said Carpenter's Place Outreach Center Executive Director Kay Larrick.

Carpenter's Place says it's concerned with the extra people needing relief that usually turn to pools and public places. The shelter says it's working with the city and county to find a safe community cooling center. The shelter says it's doing what it can for now.

"Our daytime shelter has been full with people coming in, seeking relief from the heat. They get breakfast, lunch, some cold water. We do our best to keep those who come comfortable," said Larrick.

Taking one day and one heat wave at a time.

Carpenter's Place says it's accepting donations of bottled water to give out to visitors this summer.