Rockford activist create expo for those interested in getting involved

ROCKFORD (WREX)— Some community activists have created an expo to help people get involved in organizations in Rockford. It's called the Getting Involved 815 Expo and it was created by Mustafa Abdall and Jay Ware. After people began to protest nationwide, the activist says they saw an increase in people wanting to get invovled in organizations in Rockford.

"What occurred to me is that we are in a period where a lot of people are trying to get invovled. And the idea was to get an expo here where you can see all of the different organizations that are out here trying to make change happen," said Ware

On Saturday, 50 organizations will be in attendance at the expo, which will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. There will also be local politicians, city leaders, and law enforcement. Abdall says something like this can help make changes in Rockford.

"Our strength is really our unity and diversity. And to open more communication channels to the young leaders to know who they are working with and who is supporting them," said Abdall.

The Chicago Muslim Medicine Alliance will also be offering scholarships to five African American students who are pursuing a two or four-year degree. Those interested can fill out an application at the expo.