Rights group says 180 dead found in Burkina Faso mass graves

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — At least 180 bodies were found in mass graves in northern Burkina Faso with evidence suggesting the government army was involved in large-scale executions turning the area into a “killing field,” Human Rights Watch said on Wednesday. The bodies of men were dumped in groups of up to 20 under bridges, in fields and in vacant lots, the rights group said in a new report. The killings took place between November last year and June and the majority of the dead were found by residents within 5 kilometers (3 miles) of the government- controlled town of Djibo, in the country’s Sahel region.