Pritzker calls for nationwide mask mandate, more national response

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has been critical of President Donald Trump's response to COVID-19 since the pandemic started. Yet, he says it's not too late for the federal government to step up.

Pritzker testified before a virtual hearing of the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security Wednesday morning.

The governor says the pandemic is a national emergency requiring a national response. He noted many states struggled to get testing equipment and proper personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors and nurses early into the pandemic.

"In the midst of a global pandemic, states were forced to play some sort of sick Hunger Games game show to save lives of our people. Let me be clear: This is not a reality TV show," Pritzker said. "These are real things that are happening in the United States of America in the year 2020."

Pritzker is asking for a federal containment strategy for more testing and contact tracing. He also believes a national mask mandate would help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We instituted ours in Illinois on May 1st - first in the nation - and it aligns with our most significant downward shifts in our infection rate."

Several states currently seeing a surge of cases and hospitalization have started to require face coverings. However, President Trump hasn't addressed a nationwide requirement.