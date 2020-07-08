Power tussle in Nepal ruling party as China influence grows

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s prime minister could be forced out of office within weeks amid an internal tussle for power within his governing party after sharp rhetoric on neighboring India and as Chinese influence grows. Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli is meeting Wednesday with his party rival, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who argues it is his turn to rule, ahead of a series of party meetings in coming days and weeks that decide whether Oli is removed from the prime minister’s office. Oli has been facing criticism from his own party, street protests against handling of the coronavirus situation and has angered neighboring India by introducing a new map of the Himalayan country that includes a disputed area claimed by both countries.