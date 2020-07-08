FBI investigating reported assault on Black Indiana man

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The FBI says it’s investigating the reported assault of a Black man by a group of white men at a southern Indiana lake. Vauhxx Booker says the men pinned him against a tree, shouted racial slurs and one of them threatened to “get a noose” at Monroe Lake near Bloomington over the July Fourth weekend. Much of the assault was captured on cellphone video. Booker’s attorney, Katherine Liell, says the FBI is questioning witnesses and that charging decisions could be made soon. Booker says he “just wanted to have a good time with some friends.”