Pickup truck carrying migrants crashes in North Macedonia

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say a pickup truck carrying 32 migrants has crashed in the south of the country, near the borders with Bulgaria and Greece, leaving eight people injured. Police said Wednesday the pickup truck had been travelling at high speed when it crashed into a car and then into parked vehicles in the town of Strumica on Tuesday. Authorities say the vehicle was carrying 15 Afghans, nine Pakistanis, six Bangladeshis, one Syrian and one Iraqi. The incident comes a day after authorities said 211 migrants had been found packed into a truck stopped during a routine traffic control in the south of the country.