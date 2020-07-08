Philippines virus cases soar past 50,000 as lockdown eases

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Confirmed coronavirus infections in the Philippines are soaring past 50,000 in a troubling milestone for a country that has reopened an economy on the brink of recession while still struggling to combat the pandemic. The Department of Health reported more than 2,500 new cases Wednesday, bringing the country’s total to 50,359. President Rodrigo Duterte eased a tough virus lockdown in the Philippine capital on June 1 after the economy shrank slightly in the first quarter, its first contraction in more than two decades. The downturn may be worse in the second quarter and usher in a recession.