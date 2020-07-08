NIU professor weighs in on changes to help emotional health of police officers

(WREX) — A Northern Illinois University professor is speaking about changes that need to happen to help police officers emotionally.



Psychology professor Michelle Lilly says when the COVID-19 pandemic began, there was more appreciation for law enforcement.



However, since the death of George Floyd, they have moved into a more negative light to the public.



Lilly believes this can lead to officers experiencing different emotions like anxiety, stress and depression.



The NIU professor adds one thing that needs to happen to help officers move forward is to focus on enhancing the mental health of law enforcement.



"Not to think that is the only thing that needs to happen, but we certainly know that in it of its self can go a long way in improving decision making, job performance, and threat detection," Lilly said.



Lilly also says the negative perception of law enforcement has led to officers leaving their jobs.