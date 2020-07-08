More storms and more heat coming Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather almost repeats itself for Thursday, with the heat index remaining high and afternoon storms bubbling up. Tomorrow's storms may be a little stronger, however.

Evening showers:

An example of the evening isolated rainfall-- most spots are dry, though watch out for small areas of downpours through 8 pm.

The rest of the early evening has the Stateline in a typical summer pattern with "popcorn" showers and storms: quick thunderstorms that brew up during the peak heat of the day, but are isolated enough that most spots stay dry. The storms resemble popcorn popping on the radar, where one storm bubbles up, collapses, with another popping up and doing the same thing nearby. We'll continue to see these isolated storms through 8 pm, then the weather settles back down as we get beyond sunset and we lose the daytime heat.

It's possible to go from dry weather to a downpour within a few miles, so check the 13 Weather Authority app before heading out. Under these storms, heavy downpours and strong wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. The storms move very slowly or are nearly stationary, so minor flooding is possible.

On repeat:

The heat index jumps to near 100° again by early Thursday afternoon.

Thursday looks a lot like Wednesday: hot temperatures, high heat index values, and a chance for isolated afternoon to evening storms. There is one exception, however: Thursday evening's storms may bring a chance for severe weather.

The day starts out with mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather and stuffy conditions. The weather quickly heats up into the 80's, and temperatures near 90° by the early afternoon. Heat index values may get near or to 100° by this point as well, so be ready for another very hot day at times.

Isolated storms are possible in the early afternoon, then stronger storms are likely after 5 pm.

Like Wednesday, the heat and humidity in the atmosphere may get storms going again during the middle of the afternoon. The atmosphere acts like a pot of water, where storms bubble up as the atmosphere "starts boiling". These storms may bring gusty winds and heavy downpours again.

The main threat Thursday evening is for damaging wind gusts, though flash flooding and hail are possible.

Later in the day, a cold front sweeps through. The front may give the storms a boost, or fire up new, stronger storms. This is when we could see a few severe thunderstorms. Strong to damaging wind gusts over 50 mph are the main threats, along with isolated flash flooding. Hail is a possibility as well, while the tornado risk is almost down to zero. Look for the stronger storms to develop after 5 pm as the front approaches. Storms should wind down after 8 pm again, with drier weather expected for Thursday night.

A brief break:

Behind Thursday's cold front, the heat and humidity relax a little. While the air still feels humid, the humidity levels drop to a slightly more comfortable level. The heat drops to the middle to upper 80's, which is around average for this time of year.

Rain chances drop as well, with only a slight chance for isolated storms between Friday and Sunday. Most of the weekend stays dry and sunny, so plan on a bright and quiet weekend along with the slightly cooler conditions.

Another heat wave?:

We aren't out of the higher heat for long. Early signs in the extended forecast point toward another heat wave setting up late next week, with this round being possibly hotter than this week's heat.

A hotter heat wave is possible next week, depending of if we see a series of storms.

Temperatures looks to rise back into the 90's by the middle of next week. It remains to be seen if we keep climbing from there. This is dependent on the "ring of fire" pattern that sets up somewhere in the Midwest next week.

A "ring of fire" is a pattern that has really hot weather bordered by storms and showers. A broad areas of high heat and humidity develops, almost like a dome over a large area.

Under the "dome", temperatures rise well into the 90's, with the high humidity pushing the heat index to the 100's. The weather generally stays sunny and quiet under this area.

Since storms like heat and humidity, a series of showers and storms develop right on the edge of this "dome", hence the name "ring of fire". The radar looks very active on the arc around the heat.

We may be close to the edge of the "ring of fire". Either we become very hot, humid, and quiet again, or we are under the series of storms. This could lead to daily chances for heavy rain and severe weather, but the temperatures are a little cooler due to the clouds and showers. We will watch the models closely and keep you up to speed on whether to expect lots of heat or lots of storms late next week.