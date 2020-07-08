Trump, Lopez Obrador visit is about trade, but politics too

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is being billed as a celebration of economic ties and the new North American trade agreement. But critics in Mexico worry that their leader is being used a political pawn to bolster Trump’s reelection effort. Lopez Obrador began his first foreign trip as president with stops Wednesday in Washington at the Lincoln Memorial and a statue of Benito Juarez, a former Mexican president and national hero. Substantive talks are set for the afternoon at the White House, followed by a working dinner that was also to include business leaders.