How to organize important documents simply and safely

Tax time is an inevitable reminder to organize important documents. Begin by knowing what to keep, and for how long. Then, decide on a system for finding the documents you need when you need them. Choose a method you’ll feel confident using, whether that’s digitizing everything or putting papers in a file cabinet. You’ll have to invest time setting it up, but just start where you are and work toward your goal over time. Remember to get rid of unnecessary documents safely by shredding. Finally, securing your files is crucial, and so is telling someone you trust how to access your documents if you cannot.