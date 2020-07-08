Heavy rain hits scenic central Japan, more damage in south

TOKYO (AP) — Flooding and mudslides have stranded hundreds of people in scenic hot springs and hiking areas in central Japan. Rescue workers are continuing to search for people missing in the disaster that already has killed nearly 60 people in a southern region. Parts of Nagano and Gifu, including areas known for scenic mountain trails and hot springs, have been flooded by massive downpours. Floods blocking roads have stranded more than 300 people in Kamikochi, though officials say all are safe. The 59 deaths and 14 missing were mostly from the hardest-hit Kumamoto prefecture on Japan’s third largest island of Kyushu.