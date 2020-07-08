German prosecutors close probe of 1980 Oktoberfest bombing

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have closed their investigation into a deadly far-right attack on Munich’s Oktoberfest in 1980, more than five years after they revived the probe in hopes that new testimony might point to previously unknown co-conspirators. Thirteen people were killed, including three children, and more than 200 wounded when a bomb exploded at the Oktoberfest on the evening of Sept. 26, 1980. The dead included the attacker, student Gundolf Koehler, a supporter of a banned far-right group. The investigation was closed in 1982 but revived in December 2014 after a previously unknown witness surfaced. On Wednesday, federal prosecutors said the witness’s indications that there may have been co-conspirators hadn’t been corroborated.