Family re-imagines Bob Marley classic for COVID-19 relief

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Marley’s Grammy-winning children and chart-topping grandson have re-imagined one of his biggest hits to assist children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Stephen Marley, Cedella Marley and Skip Marley have joined forces to produce a new version of “One Love,” which will be released July 17 and will also include special guest appearances from other musicians. Bob Marley & The Wailers released “One Love” in 1977. All proceeds from the new version of the song will support Reimagine, UNICEF’s global campaign for coronavirus relief efforts focused on helping and aiding children around the world. Bob Marley died of cancer in 1981 at age 36.