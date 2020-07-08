Face masks mandatory in northeast Spain amid virus uptick

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Authorities in northeast Spain will start fining individuals who do not wear face masks 100 euros ($113) when their use becomes mandatory in Barcelona and the surrounding Catalonia region starting Thursday. Spain ended a nationwide lockdown in mid-June after severe restrictions on movement succeeded in reining in an outbreak that had pushed the healthcare system to the breaking point. But with most restrictions lifted and some people no longer following social distancing rules, the number of confirmed new cases reported daily in Spain has begun to creep up. Confirmed cases doubled between Tuesday and Wednesday amid dozens of small outbreaks. The biggest increase was in Catalonia.