In libel case, Depp denies hitting ex-wife Amber Heard

LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp has denied hitting ex-wife Amber Heard in a jealous rage, as he was cross-examined by a lawyer for British tabloid The Sun in a London courtroom. The newspaper is defending a libel claim after calling the Hollywood star a “wife beater.” Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that said he had physically abused Heard. Under cross-examination Wednesday by a lawyer for the newspaper, Depp said he never hit Heard.