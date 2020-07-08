China defends WHO, lashes out at US move to withdraw

BEIJING (AP) — China is defending the World Health Organization and lashing out at the U.S. decision to withdraw from the U.N. body. A foreign ministry spokesperson says the move is “another demonstration of the U.S. pursuing unilateralism, withdrawing from groups and breaking contracts.” President Donald Trump has harshly criticized WHO over its response to the coronavirus pandemic and accused it of bowing to Chinese influence. He said Chinese officials “ignored” their reporting obligations to WHO and pressured the organization to mislead the public about an outbreak that has now killed more than 130,000 Americans.