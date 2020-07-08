Burial traditions clash with coronavirus safety in Indonesia

Burial traditions clash with coronavirus safety in IndonesiaNew
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — As Indonesia’s death toll from the coronavirus continues to rise, the world’s most populous Muslim country finds itself at odds with protocols put in place by the government to handle the bodies of victims of the pandemic. This has led to increasing incidents of bodies being taken from hospitals, rejection of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and what some experts say is a lack of proper communication from the government.