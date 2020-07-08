Black drivers pulled over at a higher rate than white drivers across most of the stateline according to new state study

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A newly released Illinois Traffic and Pedestrian Stop study shows out of the 19 law enforcement agencies in our area, 16 of them pull black drivers over at a higher rate than white drivers in 2019.

The annual study was released by the Illinois Department of Transportation on July 1. It's goal is to point out potential police bias in traffic stops.

The report found, in our area, Rochelle Police, Ogle County and Belvidere Police had the highest rates of black people pulled over compared to white.

In Rochelle, the rate was 11 to one. In Ogle County, the rate was 9.2 to one. And in Belvidere, the rate was 7.5 to one.

That doesn't mean more black people are pulled over than white people. In fact, Rochelle and Ogle County pulled over roughly 10 times the number of white drivers compared to black drivers.

In 2019, Rochelle Police pulled over 707 white drivers, compared to 80 black drivers. The study, however, says there are far fewer black drivers in the area than white drivers. It estimates there are just more than 33,000 white drivers in Ogle County, and 349 black drivers.

Rochelle's Chief of Police said he doesn't believe his officers stop people based on bias. He told 13 WREX in a statement, “The Rochelle Police Department's traffic stop data closely mirrors the demographics of the community. For every one Black or African American individual stopped, approximately eight white individuals are stopped.

"We appreciate the spirit in which the report was compiled, but must note that the Illinois Traffic and Pedestrian Stop Study’s Executive Summary notes that the data is based on estimates of annual traffic counts and the demographics of those drivers, not actual counts,” said Chief Eric Higby.

The Illinois Department of Transportation refutes that, saying " The study does not take into account traffic volumes or counts, but basically reports actual traffic stops conducted by law enforcement and filed with the state compared against driving population based on Census data.

" The stop data that IDOT used in preparing its study was provided directly from the police departments. It came from them. We can only speak to how IDOT presents its data in final form but it looks like the departments you spoke with might be presenting theirs differently."

The traffic stop study's been done every year for the past 15 years. But this year, many departments in our area saw a spike in the rates of black drivers pulled over compared to white drivers. That's because the way the data is presented changed.

The state says it used to lump all minorities into one category and compare that to white drivers. Now it has them broken up by race. Not only that, it used to use the entire county's population to find the rate. Now it only uses the county's driving population.

That's something Ogle County Sheriff, Brian VanVickle, takes issue with.

He told 13 WREX, "The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office prides itself on protecting the citizens who not only reside and work in the county, but also those traveling through our county on a daily basis. Information including calls for service and all traffic stops are reviewed on a daily basis to assess trends, accuracy and professionalism. While the stop data provides a snapshot it does not provide relevant county specific information.

"A review of our detailed internal data indicates 65% of the stops occurred between 6:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. with the majority occurring on I-39 and I-88. IDOT data provides Interstate I-39 and I-88 add 53,000 vehicles passing through the county daily. Our Interstate patrols supplement the limited availability of the State Police. Ogle County is unique in that a significant number of workers employed by industries live outside the county, both of these factors."

Belvidere Police Chief, Shane Woody, echoed those same sentiments and added, "The City of Belvidere Police Department strives to maintain a well-trained and professional police department dedicated to protecting the peace and safety for all people who reside within the City, visit the City or travel through the City of Belvidere.

"In review of the traffic stop data and further understanding how the data was compiled and calculated the Belvidere Police Department discovered the “benchmarks” which the study uses to establish its stop ratios are estimates based upon estimated population located within a county. The Executive Summary actually states, 'the boundaries of the counties may not closely fit the actual area of residence of drivers and pedestrians who might be encountered in a specific community...Thus, the benchmarks have some error.'"

IDOT said there is a margin of error accounted for in the study, and is noted in the column showing the rate at which minorities are pulled over compared to whites.

Here is how each of our local law enforcement agencies rank with their rates of black drivers pulled over vs white drivers.

Rochelle: 11 to 1 Ogle County: 9.2 to 1 Belvidere: 7.5 to 1 Oregon: 7 to 1 Boone County: 4.6 to 1 Rockford: 3 to 1 Freeport: 2.3 to 1 Freeport Park District: 2.1 to 1 Winnebago County: 2.1 to 1 Stephenson County: 2 to 1 Loves Park: 2 to 1 Cherry Valley: 2 to 1 Rockford Park District: 1.8 to 1 Rockton: 1.3 to 1 Dixon: 1.2 to 1 Lee County: 1.2 to 1 Roscoe: .63 to 1 Lena: .37 to 1 Rock Valley College: .24 to 1

