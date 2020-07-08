Australia isolates virus-prone state, Serbs oppose lockdown

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has isolated the state of Victoria in a bid to contain the worsening spread of the coronavirus as the city of Melbourne prepared for its second lockdown, an example of a resurgent disease in places that initially succeeded in taming it. Melbourne’s failure to curb the virus in the past three weeks is a starkly different pandemic experience to other parts of the country that have been reporting single-digit daily counts of infections if any. In Serbia, chaos erupted as thousands of protesters fought running battles with police and tried to storm the parliament building in Belgrade after the president announced that a coronavirus lockdown will be reintroduced. Pakistan’s daily infection rate dropped below 3,000 but experts noted testing has been cut.