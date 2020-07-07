Would-be travelers in Taiwan live out dreams of flying again

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — International travel has been little more than a dream in the era of coronavirus. A few dozen lucky people in Taiwan have found some comfort in revisiting their air travel memories and planning for the day when they can fly again. The island’s Civil Aviation Administration organized a fantasy flight of sorts to raise awareness of coronavirus prevention and control procedures. A draw was held online and 66 people who won ended up boarding the flight. They followed normal procedures of check-in, immigration and security before being allowed on the plane that never left the ground.