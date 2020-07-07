Winnebago County judge tests positive for COVID-19

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — A Winnebago County judge has tested positive for COVID-19.



The 17th Circuit Court confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon, saying the last time the judge presided over cases was Thursday, July 2.



The judge in question was on the bench in courtroom 315 from June 29 to July 2; he also presided in bond court on Tuesday, June 30, in Courtroom B of the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.



The courts say after the positive test result, officials consulted the Winnebago County Health Department for instructions on steps to be taken. The court issued notifications to offices and individuals based on exposure risk. Individuals in closer contact with the affected judge are self-quarantining and will seek testing based on guidance from the health department.



