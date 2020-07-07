Winnebago County chairman announces diverse field of appointees to community boards

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — A change in leadership is underway for community boards in Winnebago County, Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney announced Tuesday. The appointees represent a push for diversity in leadership in the county.

Haney announced the following appointments:

Community Action Agency Board – Cesar Sanchez (replacing Tiana McCall)

Winnebago County Housing Authority – Rhonda Greer Robinson (replacing Fred Wescott)

Winnebago County Crime Commission – Rev. Dr. Peter Frank Williams (replacing Ken Barnes)

Chicago Rockford International Airport Board – Paulina Sihakom (replacing Tommy DalSanto)

Collectively, the outgoing board appointments represent several decades of service on the community boards. Haney thanked the outgoing board members for their service and dedication to the community.

The county board must approve Chairman Haney's recommendations.

"The appointees are highly qualified, accomplished, and high character," Haney said. "Each has a track record of impactful service to our community and is worthy of the board’s enthusiastic support."

Cesar Sanchez (Community Action Agency Board) works at Midland Bank States Bank and serves as their Regional Community Development Relationship Manager. He specializes in business development, public relations, minority outreach, and financial literacy. Currently,C esar serves the community in multiple ways, he is on the Boards of United Way, HomeStart, and the Rockford Public Library. He was recognized as one of the Rockford Register Star’s 75 People You Should Know in 2018 and La Voz Latina / YWCA’s Community Member of Distinction Award in 2015.

Rhonda Greer Robinson (Winnebago County Housing Authority Board) has been an educator and coach in District 205 since 1986 and is a leading voice in the community around increasing educational attainment and access to opportunities for underserved populations within the Rockford area. Currently, she serves as a the President of the local chapter of the National Association for Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and serves as the State Association’s Education Chair.

Rev. Dr. Peter Williams (Crime Commission) is the Assistant Pastor for Membership Recruitment & Retention at St. Luke’s Missionary Baptist Church. He is an active member of the Rockford Minister’s Fellowship, a network of Baptist Pastors in the Rockford Area. Rev. Williams as both Board Secretary and the Education Committee Chair and Spokesman. Rev. Williams also served as an active member of the Chairman’s Bridge Council and was the President of the Freeport Ministerial Fellowship Alliance from 2004-2013.

Paulina Sihakom (Airport Authority Board) has worked in the banking industry for the past 27 years. Currently, she works at PNC Bank and leads the Rockford Market, serving clients on loans up to $50 million. Her strong financial background includes extensive experience in evaluating

return on investment for large capital projects. This skill set translates well to the Airport Board. Currently, Paulina serves on the Goodwill of Northern Illinois and is President of the Lao American Association of Northern Illinois. Previously, she served on the Northern Illinois Community Development Corporation (NICDC), Athena Powerlink of Rockford, and YWCA Board where she was the recipient of the 2018 YWCA Northwestern Illinois Mentor Award. She also was recognized as the Rockford Chamber of Commerce one of the 20 People You Should Know in 2014.