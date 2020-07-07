Venezuela high court orders takeover of Guaidó’s party

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government-stacked Supreme Court has ordered the takeover of one of the nation’s most prominent parties, the one to which opposition leader Juan Guaidó belongs. Tuesday’s move is the latest in a strikes against President Nicolás Maduro’s critics before upcoming legislative elections. The decision effectively removes Popular Will’s founder Leopoldo López as the party’s official leader and names in his place a lawmaker kicked out of the organization last year amidst accusations he’d conspired with Maduro allies. Guaidó is recognized by the U.S. and over 50 other nations as Venezuela’s rightful president.