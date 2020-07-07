UN-backed experts point to new war crimes in Syria conflict

GENEVA (AP) — Investigators commissioned by the U.N.’s top human rights body say Syrian government forces and their Russian allies bombarded civilian sites in Idlib province indiscriminately, while rebels tortured and executed civilians in recent months, acts amounting to war crimes on both sides. The findings of the latest report of the Commission of Inquiry on Syria span the period from November to June. It’s part of a nearly decade-long effort to chronicle human rights abuses and violations in hopes that perpetrators might one day be brought to justice over the country’s devastating nine-year civil war. The report focused on Idlib province, the last major rebel-held bastion in Syria and the site of an exodus of over 1 million civilians.