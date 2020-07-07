Twins joined at head separated at Vatican pediatric hospital

ROME (AP) — Doctors at the Vatican’s pediatric hospital said Tuesday they have successfully separated conjoined twins whose skulls were fused back-to-back, an exceedingly rare surgery for an equally rare congenital defect. Ervina and Prefina Bangalo were born June 29, 2018 in Central African Republic with their heads attached and sharing critical blood vessels around their brains. The Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital brought the twins and their mother to Italy soon after their birth. The hospital’s chief of pediatric neurosurgery said Tuesday the sisters are recovering well a month after their third and definitive separation surgery on June 5. The twins’ mother said she never went to school but hopes her daughters eventually study to become doctors.