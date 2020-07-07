Trump pushes state, local leaders to reopen schools in fall

President Donald Trump is launching an all-out effort to press state and local officials to reopen schools this fall. He says some are keeping schools closed not because of coronavirus risks but for political reasons. Trump hosted a White House round-table Tuesday with health and education leaders who said schools and colleges can open safely. They argue that the risks of keeping students at home outweigh any risks tied to the coronavirus and that students need access to meals and mental and behavioral health services. But the bright outlook was met with skepticism from some outside the White House.