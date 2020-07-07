The hottest of the heat wave may arrive Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While today felt plenty hot at times, we get get another degree or two of heat Wednesday afternoon. This could put the heat index at or into the 100's at times.

Evening storms:

Before we get to a hot yet quiet Wednesday, the rest of today may provide some cooling rainfall. Storms will be very isolated early, so most spots stay dry. Closer to 8 pm, a line of showers and storms from Iowa and Wisconsin sweep through. These may provide a quick downpour or two, in addition to strong wind gusts. Keep a close eye on the sky and be ready to move indoors as quickly as possible if you hear thunder or the sky turns dark.

After 8 pm, the weather settles down as the storms move eastward out of the Stateline. We'll have a dry remainder of the night, with a mainly clear sky and very warm temperatures in the 70's.

Hottest yet:

The weather remains dry Wednesday, but conditions won't feel that way. The higher humidity felt today stays in place Wednesday afternoon. This sets us up for a steamy Wednesday with a very high heat index. Temperatures rise a degree or two more into the middle 90's, adding on to the impact of the heat.

The heat index gets to or into the 100's at times Wednesday, so take it easy.

The heat index reaches 100 degrees or higher by the afternoon. Under this high heat, it will be easier to develop heat exhaustion or heat stroke, so take it easy if outdoors, get into the shade or air conditioning as much as you can, and drink plenty of water. Do not leave kids or pets in the car.

The worst of the heat develops between 10 am and 4 pm.

This should be a one-day event, as the weather starts cooling off Thursday.

Cooler and stormy:

The weather pattern starts to change Thursday and leads to cooler weather by the weekend.

Thursday's cold front doesn't drop conditions down a ton. Highs remain in the low 90's, with the heat index near 100 degrees. The front may provide some cooling rainfall, as more showers and storms are expected. These will be a little more widespread around the Stateline, so beneficial rain may be felt in more locations. A slight risk for severe weather is possible with this front.

Behind the front, temperatures fall into the middle to upper 80's this weekend. Temperatures like these are closer to average for this time of year. The humidity drops a little, so conditions won't be as muggy. The weather looks sunny and dry long term. While we could use some rainfall, the sunny weather and dry conditions may make it easier to get outside this weekend and early next week.