Safe at home? Off-field behavior will be decisive for MLB

MIAMI (AP) — As Major League Baseball attempts to salvage the 2020 season, behavior away from the ballpark will help determine the outcome. Just like on the field, success will depend on how many players are safe at home. There’s worry regarding what happens when players are away from work and beyond whatever bubble can be created at the ballpark. Players broadly acknowledge they must police themselves — and each other. Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw says if players want the sport to make it through the season, they can’t do anything stupid.