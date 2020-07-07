Rev. Board reflects on time spent in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) —On July 2, Reverend Kenneth R. Board retired from Pilgrim Baptist Church in Rockford. He worked as a pastor there for 15 years, after moving from Shreveport, Lousiana. In his time in Rockford, he says he has made an effort to become connected to the community and its issues.

"I was vice-chair of the board at Swedish American Hospital and I was instrumental in lobbying to build the first clinic on the west side," said Board.

But his service didn't stop there. When he moved to the city, he says he experienced and witnessed racism that he wasn't expecting in the midwest. He says many people in Rockford are afraid to talk about racism and its impacts. Because of this, he decided to create an organization called Eliminating Racism 815, with his wife, hoping to address these issues.

Board says in his time here, there have been changes to how people deal with racism. He even says he has seen a change in how some people or organizations treat people of color. But even with these changes, he says more can be done.

"We need to address racism with the police union, the racism in the corporate offices and housing and racism across every sector of Rockford just like we need to address it in this country," said Board.

Board moved to Texas after retiring to be closer to family.