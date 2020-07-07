FBI investigates reported assault on Black man as hate crime

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney says the FBI is investigating as a hate crime the assault of a Black man by a group of white men at a southern Indiana lake. Vauhxx Booker says the men pinned him against a tree, shouted racial slurs and one of them threatened to “get a noose” at Monroe Lake near Bloomington over the July Fourth weekend. Much of the assault was captured on cellphone video. Katherine Liell, Booker’s attorney, said at a news conference Tuesday that the FBI is questioning witnesses and that charging decisions could be made soon. Booker says he “just wanted to have a good time with some friends.”