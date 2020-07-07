Online only classes mean international students could face deportation, Rockford University calls situation ‘fluid’

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Most college students will return for fall classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but international students could face deportation if their school moves to online classes only.

Like many college and universities across the country, Rockford University says it was surprised by the federal government's announcement regarding a temporary policy change for international students in the spring.

In March, as coronavirus cases surged across America, many schools were forced to go to online only to reduce the transmission of the virus. That's when a temporary change to a federal mandate was announced, allowing international students to take all their classes online, like everyone else. Normally, international students are required to take in-person classes, or a combination of online and in-person classes.

Each year, nearly 100 international students from almost 20 different countries attend Rockford University. Administrators say students mostly come to the school from Saudi Arabia, China and France.

"They're the embodiment of a broad world view," Michael Quinn, the interim Vice President for Enrollment Management at the university, said.

In 2018, Olya Mikhailova was one of those students.

"I really liked my experience in the U.S. and at Rockford University," Mikhailova said. "It was very interesting [and] useful."

But on Monday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that wouldn't be the case this fall.

"We're planning on opening this fall with a blended face to face and online format, so for our students to meet the requirements shouldn't be a challenge for most of them," Quinn explained.

But if cases were to rise in Illinois and Rockford University was forced to go online only, international students would have to either find a school that meets in person, or return home voluntarily. The third option is to face deportation.

"Of course I would not have positive thoughts about it and feelings," Mikhailova said.

She worries the federal mandate could discourage international students from coming to the U.S. altogether, and miss out on what was a great experience for her.

Meanwhile, Rockford University administrators say they're waiting for more guidance on how classes will look this fall.

"That's why we talk about it being so fluid," Quinn said. "I have no idea how this will all unfold."

Quinn said the safety of students and staff will come first and if coronavirus cases do increase in Illinois, the school will follow the guidelines issued by the Winnebago County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health. But Quinn understands this is complicated situation that risks putting international students in the cross-hairs.