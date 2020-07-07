Newspapers to nursing homes, more than a hundred Stateline businesses receive more than a million in PPP loans

(WREX) -- To help keep the economy running during COVID-19, the federal government dished out a half-trillion dollars in business loans, that number includes millions for the Rockford area.

The Small Business Administration released the data on Monday, showing ranges of loans given. Only businesses that received more than $150,000 were named in the data.

The top loans in the Stateline were given to Bergstrom Inc., Rockford Orthopedic and Raynor Manufacturing, all received between $5 and $10 million. Raynor also received another loan under the name "Raynor Door Authorities," worth between $1 and $2 million dollars.

33 companies received between $2 and $5 million dollars. This range includes places like Crusader, Estwing, Rockford University, Savant Capitol, Supplycore and Wesley Willows in Rockford.

Other businesses outside of Rockford that received between $2 and $5 million dollars include: Onsite Woodwork Corporation and Rock Oak Services Group in Loves Park, Derry Enterprises and Henning in Machesney Park, News Media Corporation in Rochelle, and Shaw Family Holdings in Dixon.

The PPP supports 51.1 million jobs, which is roughly 84% of small business employees, according to the SBA. In Illinois, that amounts to 2.2 million jobs.

To see a full list of loans given, click here.