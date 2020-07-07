More uncertainty for international students at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New federal guidelines that would force international students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if classes go entirely online this fall has injected another layer of uncertainty for thousands of students. The national guidelines issued Monday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement affect all international students attending colleges and universities across the country. It could result in an untold number of international students, many of whom typically pay higher tuition rates, returning to their home country. There were more than 7,200 students from 134 different countries enrolled at UW-Madison last fall.