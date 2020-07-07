MLS Nashville-Chicago match postponed after 5 positive tests

Major League Soccer has postponed the second match of the MLS is Back tournament after five Nashville players tested positive for COVID-19. The match between Nashville and Chicago was initially scheduled for Wednesday. The league said two Nashville players tested positive last weekend and three more positive tests were confirmed Monday night. Four more players received inconclusive results and are requiring further testing. The league said it would continue to evaluate Nashville’s participation in the tournament. FC Dallas withdrew from the tournament on Monday after 10 players and one coach tested positive.