Maryland GOP governor releasing book on his tenure, politics

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he is releasing a book later this month that was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic about national politics and his experience as governor. Hogan announced Tuesday on his Facebook page that the book is called “Still Standing: Surviving Cancer, Riots, a Global Pandemic and the Toxic Politics that Divide America.” The popular Republican governor considered a primary challenge to President Donald Trump last year. He has not ruled out a run for his party’s 2024 nomination. Hogan is now chairman of the National Governors Association. He says he will begin hosting a number of virtual events with some prominent Republicans beginning later this month.