Mary Trump’s book offers scathing portrayal of president

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s niece offers a scathing portrayal of her uncle in a new book. Mary Trump blames a toxic family for raising a narcissistic, damaged man who poses an immediate danger to the public. She writes in “Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man” that Trump is a compulsive liar whose reelection “would be the end of American Democracy.” In the book, Mary Trump makes several revelations, including alleging that the president paid a friend to take a college admissions test in his place. Mary Trump is the daughter of Trump’s elder brother, Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981.